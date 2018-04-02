bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, March 24th.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BLUE. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of bluebird bio to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. UBS assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann lowered shares of bluebird bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. bluebird bio has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $195.20.

bluebird bio stock opened at $170.75 on Friday. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $74.45 and a 52-week high of $236.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,534.68, a PE ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 2.16.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.84). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 28.09% and a negative net margin of 947.42%. The business had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.88) EPS. bluebird bio’s revenue was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other bluebird bio news, Director Mark Vachon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.38, for a total transaction of $1,286,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Davidson sold 3,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.61, for a total transaction of $611,454.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,959 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,421.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,598 shares of company stock worth $13,656,589 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $682,366,000 after buying an additional 231,697 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 686,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,337,000 after buying an additional 200,900 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 481,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,195,000 after buying an additional 82,146 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 3,004.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 462,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,371,000 after buying an additional 447,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,034,000 after buying an additional 37,588 shares during the last quarter.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing gene therapies for severe diseases and cancer. With its lentiviral-based gene therapy and gene editing capabilities, it has built an integrated product platform with various applications in these areas. The Company’s clinical programs in severe genetic diseases include its LentiGlobin product candidate to treat transfusion-dependent b-thalassemia and to treat severe sickle cell disease (SCD) and its Lenti-D product candidate to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD).

