Teachers Advisors LLC Acquires 13,861 Shares of bluebird bio Inc (BLUE)

Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,861 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.59% of bluebird bio worth $51,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 2,110.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 454.2% in the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000.

In other news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 2,250 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vachon sold 6,000 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.38, for a total transaction of $1,286,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,598 shares of company stock valued at $13,656,589 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of bluebird bio to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, UBS started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.20.

BLUE stock opened at $170.75 on Monday. bluebird bio Inc has a 52 week low of $74.45 and a 52 week high of $236.17.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.84). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 28.09% and a negative net margin of 947.42%. The business had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.88) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that bluebird bio Inc will post -8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing gene therapies for severe diseases and cancer. With its lentiviral-based gene therapy and gene editing capabilities, it has built an integrated product platform with various applications in these areas. The Company’s clinical programs in severe genetic diseases include its LentiGlobin product candidate to treat transfusion-dependent b-thalassemia and to treat severe sickle cell disease (SCD) and its Lenti-D product candidate to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD).

