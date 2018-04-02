BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Buys New Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $370,000. 94.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $188,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 292,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,334,621.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FR stock opened at $29.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3,512.51, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.96. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.84 and a 1 year high of $32.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $102.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.11 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.82% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks set a $32.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.86.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

