Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC) Stake Decreased by BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 86.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 38,663 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MIC. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.9% during the third quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 97,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 287,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 24.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the third quarter worth about $6,133,000. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $41.00 price target on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

NYSE MIC opened at $36.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3,132.37, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a 1-year low of $36.20 and a 1-year high of $81.74.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $471.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.30 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 24.86%. equities analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. This is a positive change from Macquarie Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. Macquarie Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 225.00%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/bluecrest-capital-management-ltd-cuts-position-in-macquarie-infrastructure-corp-mic-updated-updated.html.

Macquarie Infrastructure Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a group of businesses that provide services, such as bulk liquid terminalling and handling services. The Company operates through four segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, Contracted Power (CP) and MIC Hawaii. Its group of businesses also provides services, such as aircraft fueling, CP generation and utility gas services.

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.