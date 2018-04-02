BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Buys New Position in istar Inc (STAR)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.05% of istar at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STAR. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of istar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of istar during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of istar during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of istar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of istar during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STAR opened at $10.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 8.28 and a current ratio of 8.28. The stock has a market cap of $686.88, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.01. istar Inc has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $12.68.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.70 million. istar had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. equities analysts expect that istar Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

istar declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback 50,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $449,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,878,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,535,884.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 233,351 shares of company stock worth $4,174,091 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STAR shares. ValuEngine cut istar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James Financial started coverage on istar in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS started coverage on istar in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. istar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

istar Profile

iStar Inc finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its integrated investment platform. The Company’s four business segments are Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, and Land and Development. The Real Estate Finance portfolio consists of senior and mezzanine real estate loans that may be either fixed-rate or variable-rate.

