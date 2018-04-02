18,792 Shares in Columbia Property Trust Inc (CXP) Acquired by BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust Inc (NYSE:CXP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CXP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.17.

CXP opened at $20.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Columbia Property Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $23.31. The firm has a market cap of $2,453.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.05.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $71.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.63 million. Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 60.91% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Property Trust Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Columbia Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT), which owns and operates commercial real estate properties. The Company’s primary objective is to generate long-term shareholder returns from a combination of steadily growing cash flows and appreciation in its net asset values, through the acquisition and ownership of office buildings located principally in high-barrier-to-entry markets.

