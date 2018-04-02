BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Grows Position in Sanchez Energy Corp (SN)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Sanchez Energy Corp (NYSE:SN) by 63.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,488 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,085 shares during the quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Sanchez Energy worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanchez Energy by 180.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,841 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 14,044 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Sanchez Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanchez Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Sanchez Energy by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,350 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Sanchez Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sanchez Energy stock opened at $3.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $265.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.88. Sanchez Energy Corp has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $10.20.

Sanchez Energy (NYSE:SN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.20 million. Sanchez Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Sanchez Energy Corp will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Kopel sold 7,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $44,655.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,227.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kirsten A. Hink sold 9,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $51,933.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 157,261 shares in the company, valued at $820,902.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,297 shares of company stock worth $913,312 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SN shares. Northland Securities set a $6.00 price objective on Sanchez Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase cut Sanchez Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanchez Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sanchez Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sanchez Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanchez Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.39.

Sanchez Energy Profile

Sanchez Energy Corporation is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of the United States onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources. The Company primarily focuses on the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. The Company also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana.

