Gary E. Cummings Purchases 2,300 Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Stock

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) VP Gary E. Cummings acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.94 per share, with a total value of $80,362.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 12,511 shares in the company, valued at $437,134.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BXC opened at $32.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $297.99, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.76. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $38.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The construction company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $433.61 million during the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 3.47% and a negative return on equity of 661.53%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlueLinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in BlueLinx by 1,587.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 15,616 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlueLinx by 772.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 20,135 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in BlueLinx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlueLinx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. 53.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc is a distributor of building products in North America. The Company operates its distribution business through a network of approximately 40 distribution centers. It serves metropolitan areas in the United States and delivers building products to a range of wholesale and retail customers.

