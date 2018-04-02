BNP Paribas (BNP) Given a €71.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase Analysts

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been assigned a €71.00 ($87.65) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie set a €75.00 ($92.59) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €78.00 ($96.30) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs set a €82.00 ($101.23) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.20 ($94.07) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €70.00 ($86.42) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €70.95 ($87.59).

EPA BNP traded up €0.64 ($0.79) during trading on Thursday, hitting €62.45 ($77.10). 7,560,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of €57.24 ($70.67) and a 12-month high of €69.17 ($85.40).

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. The company operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services; and Corporate and Institutional Banking. It offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

