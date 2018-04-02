BNP Paribas (BNPQY) versus Its Rivals Financial Survey

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS: BNPQY) is one of 62 public companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare BNP Paribas to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

BNP Paribas pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. BNP Paribas pays out 38.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 35.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of BNP Paribas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BNP Paribas and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNP Paribas 17.95% 7.53% 0.37% BNP Paribas Competitors 18.73% 12.20% 1.05%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BNP Paribas and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BNP Paribas $49.59 billion $8.77 billion 11.22 BNP Paribas Competitors $13.61 billion $2.15 billion 10.53

BNP Paribas has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. BNP Paribas is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BNP Paribas and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BNP Paribas 0 0 1 0 3.00 BNP Paribas Competitors 467 1445 1428 67 2.32

As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 12.57%. Given BNP Paribas’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BNP Paribas has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

BNP Paribas has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BNP Paribas’ rivals have a beta of 0.92, indicating that their average share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BNP Paribas rivals beat BNP Paribas on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA is a France-based company engaged in the financial industry. The Company provides banking and financial services. The Company operates in two divisions: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking (CIB). The Retail Banking and Services division includes retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and abroad. The Retail Banking and Services division is divided into Domestic Markets and International Financial Services. Domestic Markets include French Retail Banking (FRB); BNL banca commerciale (BNL bc), Italian retail banking; Belgian Retail Banking (BRB), and Other Domestic Markets activities, including Luxembourg Retail Banking (LRB). Its International Financial Services include Europe-Mediterranean, BancWest, Personal Finance, Insurance, and Wealth and Asset Management. CIB includes Corporate Banking, Global Markets and Securities Services. It operates through Financiere des Paiements Electroniques SAS.

