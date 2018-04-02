BnrtxCoin Trading Down 10.1% Over Last 7 Days (BNX)

BnrtxCoin (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. One BnrtxCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BnrtxCoin has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. BnrtxCoin has a market capitalization of $70,531.00 and $59.00 worth of BnrtxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BnrtxCoin alerts:

Kzcash (KZC) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00045511 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000474 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 40.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000282 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000093 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000094 BTC.

BnrtxCoin Profile

BNX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2015. BnrtxCoin’s total supply is 28,650,501 coins. BnrtxCoin’s official Twitter account is @bnrtx. The official website for BnrtxCoin is www.bnrtx.com.

BnrtxCoin Coin Trading

BnrtxCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase BnrtxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BnrtxCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BnrtxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BnrtxCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BnrtxCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.