Bollard Group LLC Acquires 4,847 Shares of Verizon Communications (VZ)

Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,065 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.2% of Bollard Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $24,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,894,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,634,070,000 after buying an additional 5,837,702 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 153,408,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,851,202,000 after buying an additional 20,070,391 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,833,096 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,761,466,000 after buying an additional 8,077,275 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,495,234 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,212,227,000 after buying an additional 636,014 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,820,729 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $974,515,000 after buying an additional 3,623,182 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Vetr downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.24 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.31.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $47.82 on Monday. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $42.80 and a 52-week high of $54.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $197,399.23, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 63.10%.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $346,956.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,738.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/bollard-group-llc-acquires-4847-shares-of-verizon-communications-vz.html.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.