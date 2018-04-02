Bombardier’s (TSE:BBD.B) Outperform Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

Bombardier (TSE:BBD.B)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd. They currently have a C$4.50 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BBD.B. CSFB boosted their price objective on Bombardier from C$4.00 to C$5.22 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on Bombardier from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Desjardins upped their price target on Bombardier from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Bombardier from C$2.80 to C$3.70 in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Bombardier from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.17.

Shares of BBD.B stock opened at C$3.79 on Thursday. Bombardier has a 12 month low of C$1.96 and a 12 month high of C$4.16.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc is a Canada-based manufacturer of both planes and trains. It operates through four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment is engaged in the design, manufacture and aftermarket support for three families of business jets (Learjet, Challenger and Global).

