Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Bonanza Creek Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 46.2452127444348 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

BCEI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

NYSE BCEI traded down $1.04 on Monday, reaching $26.67. The stock had a trading volume of 24,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,825. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $40.60. The firm has a market cap of $566.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.64.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas.

