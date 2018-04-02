Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company’s core operating areas are the DJ Basin in Colorado and the Cotton Valley formation in southern Arkansas. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock traded down $1.11 on Monday, hitting $26.60. 228,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.77, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.64. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $40.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmstead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,639,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after buying an additional 177,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 315,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after buying an additional 56,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/bonanza-creek-energy-bcei-rating-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.