Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) in a research note released on Thursday, March 22nd, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2,600.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of Booking from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2,000.67 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Booking from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booking from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $2,074.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Booking to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,065.66.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,080.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $100,459.10, a PE ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.26. Booking has a one year low of $1,630.56 and a one year high of $2,228.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $16.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $14.12 by $2.74. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Booking had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.12%. equities analysts forecast that Booking will post 87.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 123 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,850.86, for a total transaction of $227,655.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Peter J. Millones sold 3,629 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,186.98, for a total transaction of $7,936,550.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,419 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,806 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

