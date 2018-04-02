Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in BorgWarner (BWA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Sunday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.22.

BorgWarner stock opened at $50.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10,575.93, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.86. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $37.54 and a 1 year high of $58.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.48%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles, and hybrid power transmission chains.

