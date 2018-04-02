Boston Family Office LLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Boston Family Office LLC cut its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,073 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,484,572 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,714,418,000 after buying an additional 1,537,645 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 16.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 80,528,523 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,446,786,000 after buying an additional 11,387,347 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 25,674,098 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,330,946,000 after buying an additional 498,324 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 41.8% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,455,439 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,112,250,000 after buying an additional 6,322,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,519,161 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,848,000 after buying an additional 499,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM opened at $55.41 on Monday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.92 and a twelve month high of $69.28. The company has a market capitalization of $82,026.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a positive return on equity of 18.10% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.32%.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $48,626.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew S. Grob sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $2,810,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,682 shares of company stock worth $6,116,080 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Macquarie raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.05.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

