Bounty0x (CRYPTO:BNTY) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $28,436.00

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 5:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. During the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded 34.3% lower against the US dollar. Bounty0x has a total market cap of $4.80 million and approximately $28,436.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bounty0x token can now be purchased for $0.0374 or 0.00000529 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta, Gate.io, Kucoin and Token Store.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007073 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003078 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.02 or 0.00694668 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00014835 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014177 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000452 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00040318 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00160775 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00029764 BTC.

Bounty0x Profile

Bounty0x’s genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 128,411,974 tokens. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x. Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

Bounty0x can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Token Store, EtherDelta and Kucoin. It is not presently possible to purchase Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

