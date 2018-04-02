Bovis Homes Group (LON:BVS)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, March 22nd.

BVS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Bovis Homes Group from GBX 965 ($13.33) to GBX 1,100 ($15.20) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,180 ($16.30) price target on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Bovis Homes Group from GBX 957 ($13.22) to GBX 904 ($12.49) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,132.10 ($15.64).

Get Bovis Homes Group alerts:

LON:BVS opened at GBX 1,139 ($15.74) on Thursday. Bovis Homes Group has a 52 week low of GBX 826 ($11.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,222 ($16.88).

In related news, insider Greg Fitzgerald acquired 8,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,145 ($15.82) per share, for a total transaction of £94,496.85 ($130,556.58). Insiders acquired 8,293 shares of company stock valued at $9,494,474 in the last 90 days.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Bovis Homes Group (BVS) Earns Sell Rating from Shore Capital” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/bovis-homes-groups-bvs-sell-rating-reaffirmed-at-shore-capital-updated.html.

About Bovis Homes Group

Bovis Homes Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in designing, building and sale of houses for both private customers and Registered Social Landlords. The Company offers a portfolio of properties, including one bedroom apartments, two bedroom apartments, five bedroom apartments and six bedroom detached family homes.

Receive News & Ratings for Bovis Homes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bovis Homes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.