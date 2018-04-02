Bowleven (BLVN) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Bowleven (LON:BLVN) in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Shares of BLVN stock opened at GBX 35.25 ($0.49) on Thursday. Bowleven has a 12-month low of GBX 23.50 ($0.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 37.75 ($0.52).

Bowleven Company Profile

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in Africa. The company has strategic equity interests in two permits in Cameroon, including the offshore shallow water Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers; and the onshore Bomono permit covering an area of 2,328 square kilometers.

