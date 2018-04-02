TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,382 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.34% of TTM Technologies worth $5,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in TTM Technologies by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 125,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 47,776 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 89,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 20,126 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 807,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,447,000 after acquiring an additional 157,832 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $670,000.

In related news, insider William Kent Hardwick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $31,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,152 shares in the company, valued at $675,760.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tai Keung Chung sold 105,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $1,700,982.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,288 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,950. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TTMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on TTM Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on TTM Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

TTM Technologies stock opened at $15.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,564.84, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.29. TTM Technologies has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $19.54.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $739.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.65 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments: PCB and electro-mechanical solutions (E-M Solutions). The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

