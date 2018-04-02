Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) Reaches Market Cap of $31.37 Million

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 3:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Bread has a total market capitalization of $31.37 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bread token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00006084 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bread has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007061 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003045 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00690468 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014810 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014432 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000455 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00041879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00160648 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00029645 BTC.

Bread Token Profile

Bread’s genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,388,400 tokens. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bread’s official website is token.breadapp.com/en. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Bread Token Trading

Bread can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is not possible to purchase Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

