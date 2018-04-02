Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Insider Brian May Sells 12,921 Shares

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) insider Brian May sold 12,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,016 ($27.85), for a total value of £260,487.36 ($359,888.59).

Shares of BNZL stock opened at GBX 2,095 ($28.94) on Monday. Bunzl plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,918.50 ($26.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,472 ($34.15).

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 119.40 ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 114 ($1.58) by GBX 5.40 ($0.07). Bunzl had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of GBX 858.09 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 24th will be issued a GBX 32 ($0.44) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th. This is an increase from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $14.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($30.40) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,609 ($36.05) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($37.30) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,446.70 ($33.80).

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc is engaged in the distribution and outsourcing service. It supplies a range of non-food products to a range of market sectors. Its segments include North America, Continental Europe, UK & Ireland, and Rest of the World. It serves six market sectors, including foodservice, which offers non-food consumables, including food packaging and guest amenities, to hotels and restaurants, among others; grocery, which includes foods not for resale, including films and labels, to grocery stores and supermarkets, among others; cleaning and hygiene, which offers materials, including chemicals and hygiene paper, to cleaning and facilities management companies, among others; safety, which offers personal protection equipment, to industrial and construction markets; retail, which includes goods not for resale, such as packaging and other store supplies, and healthcare, which offers disposable healthcare consumables, including gloves and bandages, to hospitals and care homes, among others.

