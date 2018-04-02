Brighthouse Financial (BHF) Reaches New 1-Year High and Low at $49.47

Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) shares hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.47 and last traded at $49.31, with a volume of 495464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.40.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BHF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo set a $64.00 target price on Brighthouse Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.73). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 240.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial stock. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc is a provider of life insurance and annuity products in the United States. The Company offers a range of products and services, which include variable, fixed, index-linked and income annuities, as well as variable, universal, term and whole life products. These products and services are marketed through various third party retail distribution channels in the United States.

