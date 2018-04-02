Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 53.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,155 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alley Co LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Capital One National Association grew its position in Altria Group by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in Altria Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 204,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in Altria Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 40,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 62.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP James E. Dillard III sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $410,345.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Johnson sold 14,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $995,720.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,631.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,117 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,707. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Vetr raised shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.87 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.01 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.04 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.99.

Altria Group stock opened at $62.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $118,435.98, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $59.07 and a 52 week high of $77.79.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 39.97%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 82.84%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

