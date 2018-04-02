Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, “The Brink’s Company is the world’s largest cash management company. Brinks customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies (including central banks and mints), jewelers and other commercial operations around the world. Brinks strong market position is supported by a new leadership with a proven track record of success, a strategic long-term strategy to drive growth and the financial strength to continue to capture market share. Brinks culture of continuous improvement is supported by a global team dedicated to providing exceptional customer support. Brink’s is a global leader in business and security services. The Company’s three businesses are Brink’s, Incorporated, the world’s premier provider of secure transportation and cash management services; Brink’s Home Security, one of the largest and most successful residential alarm companies in North America; and BAX Global, an industry leader in freight transportation and global supply chain management solutions. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on BCO. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Brink’s in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Gabelli raised shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brink’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

Shares of BCO stock opened at $71.35 on Wednesday. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $52.70 and a 52 week high of $88.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,608.53, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $903.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.35 million. Brink’s had a return on equity of 36.76% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. equities analysts expect that Brink’s will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George I. Stoeckert acquired 2,000 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.87 per share, for a total transaction of $151,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,221.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas A. Pertz bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.91 per share, with a total value of $729,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,281,770 over the last ninety days. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 2,441.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 11,793 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at $4,135,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth about $1,244,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth about $682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services worldwide. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

