BritCoin (BRIT) Price Down 7.3% Over Last Week

BritCoin (CURRENCY:BRIT) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. BritCoin has a market capitalization of $831,680.00 and approximately $211.00 worth of BritCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BritCoin has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. One BritCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0391 or 0.00000559 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and C-CEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BritCoin alerts:

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000327 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BritCoin Profile

BritCoin (BRIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 6th, 2016. BritCoin’s total supply is 21,268,092 coins. The Reddit community for BritCoin is /r/britcoin3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BritCoin’s official Twitter account is @britcoin3uk and its Facebook page is accessible here. BritCoin’s official website is britcoin.xyz.

Buying and Selling BritCoin

BritCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is not currently possible to buy BritCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BritCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BritCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BritCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BritCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.