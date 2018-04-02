BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $14.90 Million Position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,114 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.09% of American Water Works worth $14,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $82.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14,664.47, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.16. American Water Works Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $74.63 and a fifty-two week high of $92.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.31.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. American Water Works had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. Bank of America lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.70 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Guggenheim lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo raised shares of American Water Works from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.63 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.24.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc is a holding company for regulated and market-based subsidiaries throughout the United States and Ontario, Canada. The Company’s Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services as public utilities in 16 states in the United States as of December 31, 2016.

