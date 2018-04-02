Broadcom (BRCM) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about Broadcom (NASDAQ:BRCM) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Broadcom earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the semiconductor manufacturer an impact score of 46.703845330978 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

BRCM traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.67. 25,521,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,373,016. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $58.51.

Separately, Goldman Sachs set a $336.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Corporation (Broadcom) provides semiconductor solutions for wired and wireless communications. The Company offers a portfolio of system-on-a-chip solutions (SoCs) that deliver voice, video, data and multimedia connectivity in the home, office and mobile environments. The Company’s solutions are used globally by manufacturers and are embedded in an array of communications products.

