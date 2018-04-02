Broadwind Energy Inc. (BWEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $4.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.20) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Broadwind Energy an industry rank of 76 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BWEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadwind Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Broadwind Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) remained flat at $$2.25 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 65,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,459. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Broadwind Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). Broadwind Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $17.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Broadwind Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Broadwind Energy will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWEN. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Broadwind Energy by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 129,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 69,380 shares during the last quarter. National Planning Corp bought a new position in Broadwind Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadwind Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadwind Energy by 1,778,170.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 177,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 177,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.98% of the company’s stock.

About Broadwind Energy

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides technologically advanced products and services to energy, mining and infrastructure sector customers, primarily in the United States. The Company is engaged primarily in United States wind energy industry. The Company operates through two segments: Towers and Weldments, and Gearing.

