Brokerages Anticipate Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings (AJRD) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings (NYSE:AJRD) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.75 (Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $33.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Aerojet Rocketdyne an industry rank of 117 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJRD. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 347.0% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 175,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 136,110 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 178.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 205,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,195,000 after purchasing an additional 131,625 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,504,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,686,000 after purchasing an additional 64,596 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AJRD opened at $27.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The firm has a market cap of $2,100.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.02. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $36.25.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.35 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 47.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/brokerages-anticipate-aerojet-rocketdyne-holdings-ajrd-to-announce-0-16-eps.html.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.