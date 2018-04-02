Brokerages Anticipate AV Homes Inc (AVHI) to Announce $0.01 EPS

AV Homes Inc (NASDAQ:AVHI) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $22.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned AV Homes an industry rank of 66 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVHI. Zacks Investment Research lowered AV Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised AV Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVHI. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of AV Homes in the fourth quarter worth $1,880,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AV Homes by 9.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,046,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,949,000 after purchasing an additional 94,199 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in AV Homes by 18.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 530,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,104,000 after purchasing an additional 84,281 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in AV Homes during the third quarter valued at about $1,406,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in AV Homes by 247.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 58,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AV Homes stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $17.60. The company had a trading volume of 124,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,122. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AV Homes has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $393.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.51.

AV Homes Company Profile

AV Homes, Inc is a homebuilder engaged in the business of homebuilding and community development in Florida, Arizona and the Carolinas. The Company is also engaged in other real estate activities, such as the operation of amenities and the sale of land for third-party development. The Company’s segments include Florida, Arizona and the Carolinas.

