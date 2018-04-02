Brokerages Anticipate Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is $0.09. Beacon Roofing Supply reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Beacon Roofing Supply.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BECN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $66.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.45.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.63. The stock had a trading volume of 142,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,260. The stock has a market cap of $3,609.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.38. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $66.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,980,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,357,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,017,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/brokerages-anticipate-beacon-roofing-supply-inc-becn-will-announce-earnings-of-0-08-per-share.html.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and other accessories.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.