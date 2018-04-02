Brokerages Anticipate CTI BioPharma Corp (CTIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.30 Million

Brokerages expect CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ:CTIC) to post sales of $10.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CTI BioPharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.10 million. CTI BioPharma reported sales of $750,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,273.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will report full-year sales of $10.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.56 million to $12.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $18.34 million per share, with estimates ranging from $14.69 million to $22.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CTI BioPharma.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. CTI BioPharma had a negative net margin of 161.74% and a negative return on equity of 233.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTIC. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Cann reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. JMP Securities began coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CTI BioPharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

Shares of CTIC stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $4.05. The stock had a trading volume of 404,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,746. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $223.81, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.04. CTI BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.52.

In other CTI BioPharma news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 5,634,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,902,324.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology bought 6,333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $18,999,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,834,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 841,838 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 609,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 198,700 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $660,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.95% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It develops PIXUVRI, a novel aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

