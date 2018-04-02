Brokerages Anticipate OFG Bancorp (OFG) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) will announce earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OFG Bancorp’s earnings. OFG Bancorp posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.10 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OFG Bancorp.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $90.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.90 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 12.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

OFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OFG Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

OFG Bancorp (OFG) traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.05. The stock had a trading volume of 324,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.43, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $12.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 33,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; and financial planning, investment brokerage, corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

