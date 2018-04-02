Brokerages Anticipate Sogou Inc (SOGO) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $15.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.05 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Sogou an industry rank of 203 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SOGO. Zacks Investment Research cut Sogou from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Sogou in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase began coverage on Sogou in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sogou in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 price target on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Sogou during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sogou in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Sogou in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sogou in the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Sogou during the 4th quarter valued at $443,000. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SOGO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.15. 562,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,268. Sogou has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $14.70. The firm has a market cap of $3,276.61 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $277.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.56 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Sogou will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Sogou

Sogou Inc is a search and Internet company. The Company’s Sogou Search is a search engine in China. Its cross-language search service enables users to discover English content on the Internet by querying in Chinese and reading content that it has translated into Chinese. The Company’s products and services include Sogu Search, Sogou Input Method and other products.

