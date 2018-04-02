Brokerages Anticipate SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $430.52 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will report $430.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $435.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $419.10 million. SS&C Technologies posted sales of $407.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year sales of $430.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.85 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SS&C Technologies.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $439.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SSNC. BidaskClub raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.70.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $807,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 376,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,258,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 59,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.59. 1,076,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $52.67. The stock has a market cap of $10,866.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Brokerages Anticipate SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $430.52 Million” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/brokerages-anticipate-ssc-technologies-holdings-inc-ssnc-will-announce-quarterly-sales-of-430-52-million-updated-updated.html.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of software products and software-enabled services that allow financial services providers to automate complex business processes and manage their information processing requirements. The Company’s portfolio of software products and software-enabled services allows its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling, middle-office functions, such as portfolio management and reporting, and back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SS&C Technologies (SSNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.