Brokerages Anticipate State Bank Financial Corp (STBZ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that State Bank Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STBZ) will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for State Bank Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.46. State Bank Financial reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that State Bank Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for State Bank Financial.

State Bank Financial (NASDAQ:STBZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. State Bank Financial had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $68.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STBZ shares. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of State Bank Financial in a research report on Friday, January 26th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of State Bank Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered State Bank Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Bank Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded State Bank Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Bank Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In related news, CFO Sheila Ray acquired 3,300 shares of State Bank Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $97,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of State Bank Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in State Bank Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $489,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in State Bank Financial by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 693,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,702,000 after buying an additional 132,207 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in State Bank Financial by 15,144.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. acquired a new stake in State Bank Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

State Bank Financial stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $30.89. The stock had a trading volume of 267,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,627. State Bank Financial has a 1-year low of $24.16 and a 1-year high of $31.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,205.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from State Bank Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. State Bank Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About State Bank Financial

State Bank Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for State Bank and Trust Company (the Bank). The Bank is a Georgia-based state-chartered bank. The Company offers community banking services to individuals and businesses. Its product line includes loans to small and medium-sized businesses, residential and commercial construction and development loans, commercial real estate loans, farmland and agricultural production loans, residential mortgage loans, home equity loans, and consumer loans.

