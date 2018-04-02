Brokerages Anticipate Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (TNP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (NYSE:TNP) will report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is $0.06. Tsakos Energy Navigation reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 137.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to $1.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 12th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $106.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.06 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.44%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TNP shares. ValuEngine lowered Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase decreased their target price on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group started coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tsakos Energy Navigation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

NYSE TNP traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.13, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.26. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $5.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 15,231 shares during the last quarter. Afam Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Afam Capital Inc. now owns 566,948 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 15,710 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 312,596 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 21,759 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 332,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.23% of the company’s stock.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services to national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 5, 2017, it operated a fleet of 62 double-hull vessels, including 57 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

