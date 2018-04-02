Brokerages Expect FibroGen (FGEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Analysts forecast that FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.52). FibroGen posted earnings per share of ($0.52) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($0.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FibroGen.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet raised FibroGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of FibroGen in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FibroGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

In other FibroGen news, CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $912,681.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,071,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,332,634.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,429,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 484,335 shares of company stock worth $25,751,760. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 2,097.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 112.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FibroGen (FGEN) traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.80. The company had a trading volume of 460,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,860.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. FibroGen has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $63.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/brokerages-expect-fibrogen-fgen-will-post-earnings-of-0-51-per-share-updated.html.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200, a corneal implant medical device for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FibroGen (FGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.