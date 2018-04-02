Brokerages Expect Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) to Post $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) to report $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.54. Goodyear Tire & Rubber reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.79. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Longbow Research began coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ GT) opened at $26.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6,399.14, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.72. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $26.58 and a 1 year high of $36.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is a manufacturer of tires. The Company operates through three segments. The Americas segment develops, manufactures, distributes and sells tires and related products and services in North, Central and South America, and sells tires to various export markets. The Americas segment manufactures and sells tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, earthmoving, mining and industrial equipment, aircraft and for various other applications.

