Brokerages Expect Okta (OKTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.79 Million

Analysts predict that Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) will announce sales of $78.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Okta’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $78.70 million and the highest is $79.00 million. Okta posted sales of $53.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Okta will report full year sales of $78.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $346.00 million to $348.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $462.35 million per share, with estimates ranging from $457.60 million to $465.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. Okta had a negative return on equity of 65.56% and a negative net margin of 43.99%. The business had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.77 million. Okta’s revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OKTA. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Okta from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Okta from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Okta to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Okta from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.09.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $97,325.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 20,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $807,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 334,400 shares of company stock valued at $10,571,299 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Invictus RG purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

Okta stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,768,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,791. Okta has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $42.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,170.54 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.48.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for Web and mobile applications, and data of organization; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; and Mobility Management, which simplifies and automates mobile device administration and provisioning across phones, tablets, and laptops.

