Brokerages Expect Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Analysts expect Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) to post $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Sleep Number also posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $363.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.72 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 61.21%. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

SNBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sleep Number presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $35.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,352.82, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.81. Sleep Number has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $40.72.

In other Sleep Number news, SVP Mark A. Kimball sold 8,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $306,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew P. Carlin sold 3,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,056 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth $22,295,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth $10,254,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 15.9% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 351,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,914,000 after purchasing an additional 48,344 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 14.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 413,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,824,000 after purchasing an additional 51,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 1,031.3% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 71,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 65,118 shares in the last quarter.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, formerly Select Comfort Corporation, is a designer, manufacturer, marketer, retailer and servicer of a line of Sleep Number beds. The Company offers consumers individualized sleep solutions and services, which include a complete line of Sleep Number beds, bases and bedding accessories.

