Brokerages Expect TransMontaigne Partners L.P. (TLP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that TransMontaigne Partners L.P. (NYSE:TLP) will report $0.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TransMontaigne Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. TransMontaigne Partners reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that TransMontaigne Partners will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $3.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TransMontaigne Partners.

TransMontaigne Partners (NYSE:TLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $47.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.09 million. TransMontaigne Partners had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 12.16%.

TLP has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on TransMontaigne Partners from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. UBS reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of TransMontaigne Partners in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised TransMontaigne Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley set a $45.00 target price on TransMontaigne Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

TransMontaigne Partners stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.27. The stock had a trading volume of 41,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.19. TransMontaigne Partners has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $47.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMontaigne Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMontaigne Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of TransMontaigne Partners by 88.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. boosted its stake in shares of TransMontaigne Partners by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 19,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of TransMontaigne Partners by 32.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. 61.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMontaigne Partners Company Profile

TransMontaigne Partners L.P. is a terminaling and transportation company with operations in the United States along the Gulf Coast, in the Midwest, in Houston and Brownsville, Texas, along the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers, and in the Southeast. The Company operates its business in five principal business segments: Gulf Coast terminals, Midwest terminals and pipeline system, Brownsville terminals, River terminals and Southeast terminals.

