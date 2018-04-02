Brokerages Set $26.00 Target Price for AC Immune SA (ACIU)

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $26.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned AC Immune an industry rank of 185 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACIU shares. BidaskClub raised shares of AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of AC Immune from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 319.9% in the 4th quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 171,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 130,894 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the 3rd quarter worth about $571,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. 19.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AC Immune stock traded down $1.05 on Monday, hitting $9.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.05, a PE ratio of -30.97 and a beta of 2.18. AC Immune has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $13.91.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as Alzheimer's (AD), Parkinson's, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases.

