Brokerages Set AAR Corp. (AIR) Price Target at $48.67

Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AIR shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of AAR to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AAR in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of AAR from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of AAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

In other news, Director Ronald R. Fogleman sold 3,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $100,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,398.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. Storch sold 126,679 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total transaction of $5,260,978.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,547,807.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AAR during the third quarter worth $200,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in AAR during the third quarter worth $233,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AAR by 52.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new position in AAR during the fourth quarter worth $342,000. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIR stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.54. 165,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,455.85, a PE ratio of 60.59 and a beta of 1.26. AAR has a twelve month low of $32.57 and a twelve month high of $45.60.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $456.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.89 million. AAR had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. analysts predict that AAR will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AAR

AAR CORP. (AAR) is a provider of services and products to the commercial aviation and government and defense markets. The Company operates in two segments: Aviation Services, which consists of supply chain and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) activities, and Expeditionary Services, which includes airlift and mobility activities.

