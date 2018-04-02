Brokerages Set Amtech Systems, Inc. (ASYS) PT at $14.50

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.50.

ASYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Amtech Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

In other Amtech Systems news, Director Robert F. King sold 17,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $199,113.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 18.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,627,000 after buying an additional 86,518 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after buying an additional 175,009 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 514,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after buying an additional 136,690 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 239.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after buying an additional 345,383 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 328.1% during the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 245,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 188,008 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.61. The company had a trading volume of 25,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,352. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Amtech Systems has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $15.45.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $73.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.79 million. Amtech Systems had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Amtech Systems will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/brokerages-set-amtech-systems-inc-asys-pt-at-14-50-updated.html.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of capital equipment, including thermal processing, silicon wafer handling automation and related consumables used in fabricating solar cells, Light Emitting Diode (LED) and semiconductor devices. The Company operates through three business segments: solar, semiconductor and polishing.

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.