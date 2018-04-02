Brokerages Set AmTrust Financial Services (AFSI) Price Target at $12.75

Shares of AmTrust Financial Services (NASDAQ:AFSI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AFSI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of AmTrust Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AmTrust Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of AmTrust Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th.

Shares of AFSI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.37. 383,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,752. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AmTrust Financial Services has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $22.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,415.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. AmTrust Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of AmTrust Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmTrust Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $408,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AmTrust Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $631,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of AmTrust Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AmTrust Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. 29.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmTrust Financial Services Company Profile

AmTrust Financial Services, Inc provides property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Commercial Business, Specialty Risk and Extended Warranty, and Specialty Program. The Small Commercial Business segment offers workers' compensation insurance products; and commercial package, and other property and casualty insurance products, such as commercial property, general liability, inland marine, employment practices liability, commercial automobile, and umbrella coverage to small businesses.

