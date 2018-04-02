Brokerages Set Chemours Co (CC) Price Target at $57.95

Shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.95.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CC. Jefferies Group upped their target price on shares of Chemours to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs lowered shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Chemours in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.50 target price for the company.

In related news, insider Paul Kirsch sold 13,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $688,637.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,280.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Newman sold 29,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $1,445,251.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,998,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 11.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,201,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,969,000 after purchasing an additional 234,705 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 30.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 61,618 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours in the third quarter valued at about $38,970,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours in the third quarter valued at about $3,325,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.80. 1,776,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,089.70, a PE ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 3.03. Chemours has a 52 week low of $32.31 and a 52 week high of $58.08.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 115.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Chemours will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemours announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company is a provider of performance chemicals. The Company operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment is a producer of titanium dioxide (TiO2). The Fluoroproducts segment is a provider of fluoroproducts, including refrigerants and industrial fluoropolymer resins.

